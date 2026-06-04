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    VX-31 earns seventh CNO Aviation Safety Award

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    VX-31 earns seventh CNO Aviation Safety Award

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Katie Archibald 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    A VX-31 F/A-18E Super Hornet in flight. The Dust Devils won the fiscal 2025 Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Award, their seventh since 2003 and second in three years. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9725591
    VIRIN: 260604-N-KA776-2257
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 307.11 KB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VX-31 earns seventh CNO Aviation Safety Award, by Katie Archibald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAWCWD
    NAWCWD China Lake
    VX-31 Dust Devils

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