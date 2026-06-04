A VX-31 F/A-18E Super Hornet in flight. The Dust Devils won the fiscal 2025 Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Award, their seventh since 2003 and second in three years. (U.S. Navy photo by Katie Archibald)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9725591
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-KA776-2257
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|307.11 KB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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VX-31 earns seventh CNO Aviation Safety Award
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