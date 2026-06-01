Munson Makes a Difference: Medical Company Change of Command

Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker passes the Medical Company guidon to Capt. Nichalas Snyder during a change of command ceremony at Frontier Chapel, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 3. Snyder assumed company commander duties from Capt. Andrew Ingalls, who is transferring to his next duty assignment later this summer.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9725385
|VIRIN:
|260603-O-OT285-2033
|Resolution:
|1767x1414
|Size:
|486.39 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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