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    Munson Makes a Difference: Medical Company Change of Command

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    Munson Makes a Difference: Medical Company Change of Command

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker passes the Medical Company guidon to Capt. Nichalas Snyder during a change of command ceremony at Frontier Chapel, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 3. Snyder assumed company commander duties from Capt. Andrew Ingalls, who is transferring to his next duty assignment later this summer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9725385
    VIRIN: 260603-O-OT285-2033
    Resolution: 1767x1414
    Size: 486.39 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson Makes a Difference: Medical Company Change of Command, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    company commander
    Army Medicine
    Soldier Readiness and Lethality
    leadership

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