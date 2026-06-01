(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRUs Enhance Force Health Protection Globally

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAMRUs Enhance Force Health Protection Globally

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Tommy Lamkin 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 29, 2026) Operating under Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D), Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC and SOUTH form a worldwide network focused on early detection of infectious disease threats and rapid scientific response in regions where outbreaks are most likely to emerge. The missions of these commands strengthen global health security and warfighter readiness through forward-deployed surveillance, scientific collaboration, vaccine and therapeutic development and outbreak response operations across multiple overseas areas of responsibility (AORs). (U.S. Navy graphic by Tommy Lamkin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 07:01
    Photo ID: 9724784
    VIRIN: 260529-N-UM734-1001
    Resolution: 1950x1050
    Size: 330.45 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRUs Enhance Force Health Protection Globally, by Tommy Lamkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRUs Enhance Force Health Protection Globally

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navymedecine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery