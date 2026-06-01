NAMRUs Enhance Force Health Protection Globally

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SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 29, 2026) Operating under Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D), Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC and SOUTH form a worldwide network focused on early detection of infectious disease threats and rapid scientific response in regions where outbreaks are most likely to emerge. The missions of these commands strengthen global health security and warfighter readiness through forward-deployed surveillance, scientific collaboration, vaccine and therapeutic development and outbreak response operations across multiple overseas areas of responsibility (AORs). (U.S. Navy graphic by Tommy Lamkin/released)