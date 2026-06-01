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    Big Red One Soldiers Retrace the Path of D-Day During Normandy Staff Ride

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    Big Red One Soldiers Retrace the Path of D-Day During Normandy Staff Ride

    COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Costello 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Davis Pilloni, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, visits the 1st Infantry Division Monument that overlooks Omaha Beach during a history of D-Day tour at Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 2, 2026. The Big Red One arrived in Normandy on the eve of the 82nd D-Day Anniversary to support a week of events and ceremonies created to honor the valor and courage exhibited by the service members who took part in that historic invasion to liberate the people of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Keegan Costello).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:16
    Photo ID: 9724780
    VIRIN: 260602-A-RB538-1138
    Resolution: 3749x5623
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Big Red One Soldiers Retrace the Path of D-Day During Normandy Staff Ride, by SFC Keegan Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Normandy
    Omaha beach
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    StrongAndStrategic

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