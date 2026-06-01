Big Red One Soldiers Retrace the Path of D-Day During Normandy Staff Ride

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U.S. Army Capt. Davis Pilloni, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, visits the 1st Infantry Division Monument that overlooks Omaha Beach during a history of D-Day tour at Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 2, 2026. The Big Red One arrived in Normandy on the eve of the 82nd D-Day Anniversary to support a week of events and ceremonies created to honor the valor and courage exhibited by the service members who took part in that historic invasion to liberate the people of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Keegan Costello).