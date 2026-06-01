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    American Legion National Commander Visits Caserma Ederle

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    American Legion National Commander Visits Caserma Ederle

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dan K. Wiley, left, national commander of the American Legion, meets with Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, right, commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, at the Eternal Flame memorial on Caserma Ederle during Wiley’s visit to Vicenza, Italy, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9724521
    VIRIN: 260529-A-DO858-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, American Legion National Commander Visits Caserma Ederle, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

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