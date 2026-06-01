American Legion National Commander Visits Caserma Ederle

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Dan K. Wiley, left, national commander of the American Legion, meets with Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, right, commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, at the Eternal Flame memorial on Caserma Ederle during Wiley’s visit to Vicenza, Italy, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)