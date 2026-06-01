American Legion National Commander Visits Caserma Ederle

Dan K. Wiley, left, national commander of the American Legion, meets with Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, right, commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, at the Eternal Flame memorial on Caserma Ederle during Wiley’s visit to Vicenza, Italy, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9724521
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-DO858-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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