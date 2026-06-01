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    402nd AFSB Brings the Army Materiel Enterprise to LANPAC

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    402nd AFSB Brings the Army Materiel Enterprise to LANPAC

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    HONOLULU, Hawaii — Leaders from the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade pose for a photo at the Association of the United States Army's Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May XX, 2026. Pictured from left are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jalfre Quinones, senior food advisor, 402nd AFSB; Lt. Col. Stephen M. Neppl, commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii; Lt. Col. Eric J. Erickson, commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska; Col. Matthew T. Amsdell, commander, 402nd AFSB; and Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command. The 402nd AFSB participated in LANPAC 2026 to engage military leaders, allies, partners and industry representatives while highlighting how Army Sustainment Command and the Army Materiel Enterprise support readiness, modernization and sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9724422
    VIRIN: 260514-O-PW042-6679
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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