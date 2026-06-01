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    Color alongside uniformity

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    Color alongside uniformity

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Soldiers gather in formation during a circle of honor ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. Soldiers wear their current unit patch on the left sleeve and their combat deployment patch on the right, while the maroon beret signifies assignment to designated airborne or paratrooper units. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9724395
    VIRIN: 260528-F-IW449-1392
    Resolution: 2048x550
    Size: 417.87 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Color alongside uniformity, by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBER
    11th ABN
    Alaska

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