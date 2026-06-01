Color alongside uniformity

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U.S. Army Soldiers gather in formation during a circle of honor ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. Soldiers wear their current unit patch on the left sleeve and their combat deployment patch on the right, while the maroon beret signifies assignment to designated airborne or paratrooper units. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Owen Davies)