Aviation Captain's Career Course students gather for a photo prior to graduation at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9723953
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-LO141-9842
|Resolution:
|6000x3683
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVC3 Pre-Graduation Photo 3 June 2026, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.