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    AVC3 Pre-Graduation Photo 3 June 2026

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    AVC3 Pre-Graduation Photo 3 June 2026

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Aviation Captain's Career Course students gather for a photo prior to graduation at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9723953
    VIRIN: 260603-A-LO141-9842
    Resolution: 6000x3683
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AVC3 Pre-Graduation Photo 3 June 2026, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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