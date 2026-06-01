Date Taken: 06.03.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:07 Photo ID: 9723953 VIRIN: 260603-A-LO141-9842 Resolution: 6000x3683 Size: 4.45 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

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This work, AVC3 Pre-Graduation Photo 3 June 2026, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.