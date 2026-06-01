ACNR Visits MSC

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NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2026) - From right to left, Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren, Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Rear Adm. Luke Frost, commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command prepare for a brief at MSC headquarters, June 1, 2026. MSC maintains 25 Reserve units supported by more than 840 Selected Reservists who annually augment and provide strategic depth to the MSC enterprise. More than 2,230 Individual Ready Reserve Strategic Sealift Officers, licensed merchant mariners holding Navy Reserve commissions, provide subject matter expertise in marine engineering, operations, and logistics in support of MSC's global mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)