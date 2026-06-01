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    ACNR Visits MSC

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    ACNR Visits MSC

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chandler Ludke 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2026) - From right to left, Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren, Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Rear Adm. Luke Frost, commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command prepare for a brief at MSC headquarters, June 1, 2026. MSC maintains 25 Reserve units supported by more than 840 Selected Reservists who annually augment and provide strategic depth to the MSC enterprise. More than 2,230 Individual Ready Reserve Strategic Sealift Officers, licensed merchant mariners holding Navy Reserve commissions, provide subject matter expertise in marine engineering, operations, and logistics in support of MSC's global mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chandler Ludke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:18
    Photo ID: 9721067
    VIRIN: 260601-N-UI066-1001
    Resolution: 4349x3106
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACNR Visits MSC, by PO2 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MSC
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Admiral
    ACNR

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