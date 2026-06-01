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    Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Honors Cordon

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    Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Honors Cordon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Lt. Gen Ju II-Seok, stand for colors during an honors cordon at Arlington, Virginia, June 2, 2026.. This event was held to render honors to Lt. Gen. Ju II-Suk. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9720661
    VIRIN: 260602-M-PH706-1051
    Resolution: 5909x3941
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Honors Cordon, by LCpl Aiyana Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commandant of the Marine Corps, USMCNews, Marine Corps Association, ROKMC

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