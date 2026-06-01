Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Honors Cordon

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The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Lt. Gen Ju II-Seok, stand for colors during an honors cordon at Arlington, Virginia, June 2, 2026.. This event was held to render honors to Lt. Gen. Ju II-Suk. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)