Coast Guard Northern California salmon fishing safety graphic

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A U.S. Coast Guard graphic encourages safe boating practices ahead of the Northern California recreational salmon fishing season, scheduled from June 13 through July 19, 2026. The graphic highlights key safety reminders, including wearing a life jacket, carrying a VHF radio and sharing a float plan before getting underway. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)