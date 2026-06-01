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    Coast Guard Northern California salmon fishing safety graphic

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    Coast Guard Northern California salmon fishing safety graphic

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard graphic encourages safe boating practices ahead of the Northern California recreational salmon fishing season, scheduled from June 13 through July 19, 2026. The graphic highlights key safety reminders, including wearing a life jacket, carrying a VHF radio and sharing a float plan before getting underway. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9720639
    VIRIN: 260601-G-AW476-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 364.58 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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