Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Honors Cordon

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, Lt. Gen Ju II-Seok, stand for colors during an honors cordon at Arlington, Virginia, June 2, 2026.. This event was held to render honors to Lt. Gen. Ju II-Suk. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9720638
|VIRIN:
|260602-M-PH706-1042
|Resolution:
|3994x2664
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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