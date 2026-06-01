NNSY New Technologies Branch Answers Call for Submersible ROV Assistance at NISMF

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Innovation and Technology Insertion Division New Technologies Branch (Code 100TO.31) recently answered the call for assistance from Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility (NISMF) in Philadelphia, traveling onsite and sharing one of our submersible remotely operated vehicles (ROV) to perform hull inspections on their stationed vessels.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9720555
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-N2259-5154
|Resolution:
|3160x1960
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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