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    NNSY New Technologies Branch Answers Call for Submersible ROV Assistance at NISMF

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    NNSY New Technologies Branch Answers Call for Submersible ROV Assistance at NISMF

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Innovation and Technology Insertion Division New Technologies Branch (Code 100TO.31) recently answered the call for assistance from Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility (NISMF) in Philadelphia, traveling onsite and sharing one of our submersible remotely operated vehicles (ROV) to perform hull inspections on their stationed vessels.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9720555
    VIRIN: 260601-N-N2259-5154
    Resolution: 3160x1960
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY New Technologies Branch Answers Call for Submersible ROV Assistance at NISMF, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Eye on Innovation
    Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility

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