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    BACH Celebrates 101st Baby for May

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    BACH Celebrates 101st Baby for May

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    We are proud to celebrate the Piper family and the arrival of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)’s Baby of the Month for May.
    Welcoming a new child is a special milestone, and we are honored to be part of that journey for our Soldiers and Families. Congratulations to the Piper family on their newest addition, and best wishes as they begin this exciting new chapter together.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9720541
    VIRIN: 260601-D-DQ133-1001
    Resolution: 5314x4251
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BACH Celebrates 101st Baby for May, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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