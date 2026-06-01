BACH Celebrates 101st Baby for May

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We are proud to celebrate the Piper family and the arrival of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)’s Baby of the Month for May.

Welcoming a new child is a special milestone, and we are honored to be part of that journey for our Soldiers and Families. Congratulations to the Piper family on their newest addition, and best wishes as they begin this exciting new chapter together.