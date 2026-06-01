(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailor displays challenge coin in ship's engine room

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Sailor displays challenge coin in ship's engine room

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Ensign Nicholas Clark 

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Samuel O'Neil from Las Vegas. Poses with a challenge coin in front of a generator onboard the USS Robert Smalls (CG 62). The sailor, wearing a navy blue coverall uniform and hearing protection, crouches near machinery and points to the coin he holds up for display. Intricate tattoos are visible on his left hand. The background shows the complex network of pipes, valves, gauges and mechanical components typical of a naval vessel's engineering spaces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 07:32
    Photo ID: 9719838
    VIRIN: 260529-N-SP904-4414
    Resolution: 5776x8652
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor displays challenge coin in ship's engine room, by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engine room
    challenge coin
    sailor
    U.S. Navy
    CG
    naval cruiser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery