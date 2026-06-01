U.S. Navy Sailor displays challenge coin in ship's engine room

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Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Samuel O'Neil from Las Vegas. Poses with a challenge coin in front of a generator onboard the USS Robert Smalls (CG 62). The sailor, wearing a navy blue coverall uniform and hearing protection, crouches near machinery and points to the coin he holds up for display. Intricate tattoos are visible on his left hand. The background shows the complex network of pipes, valves, gauges and mechanical components typical of a naval vessel's engineering spaces.