Senior Master Sgt. Naz Brockman, the State Partnership Program Senior Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge with the Washington Air National Guard, wears an Enduring Partners patch at Camp Murray, Wash., on June 1, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 00:39
|Photo ID:
|9719633
|VIRIN:
|260601-Z-SF966-1001
|Resolution:
|5968x3979
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges
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