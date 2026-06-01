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    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges

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    Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Naz Brockman, the State Partnership Program Senior Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge with the Washington Air National Guard, wears an Enduring Partners patch at Camp Murray, Wash., on June 1, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 00:39
    Photo ID: 9719633
    VIRIN: 260601-Z-SF966-1001
    Resolution: 5968x3979
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Enhances U.S.-Thai Collaborative Readiness Through Specialized Exchanges, by SGT Remi Milslagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    State Partnership Program
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)
    EnduringPartners
    Washington

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