Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak participate in search and rescue demonstration

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Coast Guard aviation survival technicians from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak deploy Mark 124 day/night smoke and illumination signals as part of a search and rescue demonstration in Kodiak, Alaska, May 24, 2026. The demonstration was scheduled as part of the annual Kodiak Crab Festival in downtown Kodiak.



(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)