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    Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak participate in search and rescue demonstration

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    Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak participate in search and rescue demonstration

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Coast Guard aviation survival technicians from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak deploy Mark 124 day/night smoke and illumination signals as part of a search and rescue demonstration in Kodiak, Alaska, May 24, 2026. The demonstration was scheduled as part of the annual Kodiak Crab Festival in downtown Kodiak.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9719382
    VIRIN: 260524-G-FK377-1107
    Resolution: 4862x3241
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Rescue Swimmer
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak
    AST
    Kodiak Crab Festival
    coastguardnewswire

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