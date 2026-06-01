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    After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets

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    After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    104th Fighter Wing members and alumni join to open a time capsule that had been tucked away in an A-10 static display at Barnes for 29 years, May 28, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.

    Throughout aviation history, placing items inside an aircraft has been a way to preserve its story, honor its pilots and maintainers, or sometimes hide a few secrets. During World War II, aircrews often tucked personal belongings into bombers and fighters before deployment. Mechanics wrote messages on airframes, while pilots carried letters, patches, and small keepsakes hidden within the aircraft. Many of these items remained undiscovered until decades later when the aircraft were restored.

    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 18:52
    Photo ID: 9719362
    VIRIN: 260528-Z-DY432-2079
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets

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    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

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