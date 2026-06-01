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    Beating the Enemy Within

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    Beating the Enemy Within

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jaime Self (left) poses with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Nava (right) at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif on May 27, 2026. GySgt. Self was one of many peers that helped SSgt. Nava during his fight recovery from stage two cancer while on recruiting duty. SSgt Nava is now in remission and expected to return to recruiting duty for his second tour in October 2027.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:04
    Photo ID: 9718849
    VIRIN: 260527-M-VX251-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: NAMPA, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Beating the Enemy Within, by SSgt Ryanne Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cancer
    recruiting
    Fit for Duty
    battles won
    Marine
    Dallas

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