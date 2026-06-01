Beating the Enemy Within

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jaime Self (left) poses with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Nava (right) at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif on May 27, 2026. GySgt. Self was one of many peers that helped SSgt. Nava during his fight recovery from stage two cancer while on recruiting duty. SSgt Nava is now in remission and expected to return to recruiting duty for his second tour in October 2027.