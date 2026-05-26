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    Knowing when to seek real help

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    Knowing when to seek real help

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Frank Minnie 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    As more people turn to AI to talk through stress, anxiety and personal challenges, mental health professionals encourage users to view it as a tool rather than a substitute for human connections and licensed care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9717760
    VIRIN: 260601-A-UH990-5569
    Resolution: 5504x3072
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Knowing when to seek real help, by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    smartphone
    ai
    application
    chat
    mental health
    support

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