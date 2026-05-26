As more people turn to AI to talk through stress, anxiety and personal challenges, mental health professionals encourage users to view it as a tool rather than a substitute for human connections and licensed care.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 10:44
|Photo ID:
|9717760
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-UH990-5569
|Resolution:
|5504x3072
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knowing when to seek real help, by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knowing when to seek real help
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