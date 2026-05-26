Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Mechanical Engineer Jonathan Heier. During his two years so far at Keyport, Jonathan has distinguished himself as an exceptionally capable, versatile, personable team player with a knack for additive manufacturing. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 10:44
|Photo ID:
|9717759
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|327.91 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight Jonathan Heier
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