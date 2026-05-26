(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight Jonathan Heier

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight Jonathan Heier

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Mechanical Engineer Jonathan Heier. During his two years so far at Keyport, Jonathan has distinguished himself as an exceptionally capable, versatile, personable team player with a knack for additive manufacturing. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9717759
    VIRIN: 260601-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 327.91 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight Jonathan Heier, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight Jonathan Heier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    keyport; employee spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery