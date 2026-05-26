U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman conducts maintenance on an MIM-104 Patriot missile system in the Middle East. The Patriot is the Army’s primary terminal-phase anti-ballistic missile system. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9717628
|VIRIN:
|260601-D-A0839-3800
|Resolution:
|7650x4649
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
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