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    DOW’s 11 Key Legislative Priorities Adopted, Benefiting Maryland’s Military Families

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    DOW’s 11 Key Legislative Priorities Adopted, Benefiting Maryland’s Military Families

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by T'Jae Ellis 

    Military OneSource

    Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed cross-filed legislation, House Bill 102 sponsored by Delegate Edith Patterson, and Senate Bill 263 sponsored by Senator Benjamin Brooks, into law during a ceremony at the Annapolis Statehouse in late May.

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    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9717573
    VIRIN: 260526-A-OW714-6577
    Resolution: 1032x688
    Size: 329.8 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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