Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed cross-filed legislation, House Bill 102 sponsored by Delegate Edith Patterson, and Senate Bill 263 sponsored by Senator Benjamin Brooks, into law during a ceremony at the Annapolis Statehouse in late May.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9717573
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-OW714-6577
|Resolution:
|1032x688
|Size:
|329.8 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
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|2
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|0
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DOW’s 11 Key Legislative Priorities Adopted, Benefiting Maryland’s Military Families
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