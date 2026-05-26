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    Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority Ceremony

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    Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adrianna Douglas 

    Department of War Southern Border   

    Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), hands off the Joint Task Force-Southern Border colors to Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 1st Armored Division, at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., May 29, 2026. A transfer of authority Ceremony is a ceremonial event that marks the official transition of operational control, responsibilities, and mission authority from an outgoing unit to an incoming unit. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War photo by Spc. Adrianna Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9716550
    VIRIN: 260529-A-LR100-1109
    Resolution: 2013x2690
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority Ceremony, by SPC Adrianna Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force – Southern Border Conducts Transfer of Authority from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to 1st Armored Division

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    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    101st Airborne Division (AA)
    Southern Border
    JTF-SB
    1st Armored Division
    TOA

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