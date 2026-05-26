Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), hands off the Joint Task Force-Southern Border colors to Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 1st Armored Division, at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., May 29, 2026. A transfer of authority Ceremony is a ceremonial event that marks the official transition of operational control, responsibilities, and mission authority from an outgoing unit to an incoming unit. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War photo by Spc. Adrianna Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9716550
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-LR100-1109
|Resolution:
|2013x2690
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Joint Task Force – Southern Border Conducts Transfer of Authority from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to 1st Armored Division
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