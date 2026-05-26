Capt. Richlyn Ivey salutes the ensign during the Navy Public Affairs Command change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Ivey relieved Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler as NPAC’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 22:00
|Photo ID:
|9716194
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-AP071-1081
|Resolution:
|5100x3400
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
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