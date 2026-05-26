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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    Capt. Richlyn Ivey salutes the ensign during the Navy Public Affairs Command change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Ivey relieved Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler as NPAC’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9716194
    VIRIN: 260528-N-AP071-1081
    Resolution: 5100x3400
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony, by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Change of Command
    Retirement
    NPAC

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