Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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Capt. Richlyn Ivey salutes the ensign during the Navy Public Affairs Command change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Ivey relieved Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler as NPAC’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)