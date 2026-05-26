Lt. Col. Julia Johnson is awarded the Order of the Bayonet for her exceptional performance while serving as a battalion commander in 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific) on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May 29, 2026. The Order of the Bayonet was originally established in the early 1950’s, in Korea, to recognize the 7th Infantry Division’s non-infantry soldiers serving in direct combat, the unofficial predecessor to the Combat Action Badge. (U.S. Army Photo Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9716047
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-DJ416-5171
|Resolution:
|5430x7602
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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