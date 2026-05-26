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    The Order of the Bayonet

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    The Order of the Bayonet

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Julia Johnson is awarded the Order of the Bayonet for her exceptional performance while serving as a battalion commander in 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific) on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May 29, 2026. The Order of the Bayonet was originally established in the early 1950’s, in Korea, to recognize the 7th Infantry Division’s non-infantry soldiers serving in direct combat, the unofficial predecessor to the Combat Action Badge. (U.S. Army Photo Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9716047
    VIRIN: 260529-A-DJ416-5171
    Resolution: 5430x7602
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Order of the Bayonet, by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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