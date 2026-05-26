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Lt. Col. Julia Johnson is awarded the Order of the Bayonet for her exceptional performance while serving as a battalion commander in 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command – Pacific) on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May 29, 2026. The Order of the Bayonet was originally established in the early 1950’s, in Korea, to recognize the 7th Infantry Division’s non-infantry soldiers serving in direct combat, the unofficial predecessor to the Combat Action Badge. (U.S. Army Photo Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)