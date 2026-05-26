Independence Day Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Independence Day on July 4, 2026. Independence Day was celebrated on July 4, 1777, exactly one year after the Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.