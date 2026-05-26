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    Independence Day Graphic

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    Independence Day Graphic

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Independence Day on July 4, 2026. Independence Day was celebrated on July 4, 1777, exactly one year after the Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 08:25
    Photo ID: 9714035
    VIRIN: 260518-Z-EP527-1001
    Resolution: 1851x1851
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day Graphic, by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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