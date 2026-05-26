U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army paratrooper operates a pair of tactical radios in the Middle East. Such equipment enables Army formations to achieve the ‘communicate’ portion of the ‘shoot, move, communicate’ triad. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:39
|Photo ID:
|9714021
|VIRIN:
|260529-D-A0839-1871
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|159.73 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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