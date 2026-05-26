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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    05.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    A U.S. Army paratrooper operates a pair of tactical radios in the Middle East. Such equipment enables Army formations to achieve the ‘communicate’ portion of the ‘shoot, move, communicate’ triad. (U.S. Army photo)

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    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9714021
    VIRIN: 260529-D-A0839-1871
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 159.73 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    signal corps
    Army Central
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Central Command (CENTCOM)
    USARCENT

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