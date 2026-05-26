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    Coast Guard assists 20 adults, 1 child aboard disabled vessel offshore Maui

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    Coast Guard assists 20 adults, 1 child aboard disabled vessel offshore Maui

    WAILUKU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Crew members assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii, assess a passenger vessel that experienced smoke in the engine room near Maalaea Harbor May 28, 2026. The Station Maui crew safely transported the 21 passengers back to Maalaea Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Station Maui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9713930
    VIRIN: 260528-G-G0214-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: WAILUKU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Coast Guard Station Maui
    USCG

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