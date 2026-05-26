Coast Guard assists 20 adults, 1 child aboard disabled vessel offshore Maui

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Crew members assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii, assess a passenger vessel that experienced smoke in the engine room near Maalaea Harbor May 28, 2026. The Station Maui crew safely transported the 21 passengers back to Maalaea Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Station Maui)