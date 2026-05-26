Members from NAVFAC Marianas, and other regional agencies, take pose for a photo after conducting the Annual Fanihi (bat) Count in April of 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9713409
|VIRIN:
|052926-N-YH612-5000
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|666.97 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Fanihi Count 2026, by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Marianas, Regional Agencies Conduct Annual Fanihi Population Count
No keywords found.