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    Annual Fanihi Count 2026

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    Annual Fanihi Count 2026

    GUAM

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    Members from NAVFAC Marianas, and other regional agencies, take pose for a photo after conducting the Annual Fanihi (bat) Count in April of 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9713409
    VIRIN: 052926-N-YH612-5000
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 666.97 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Fanihi Count 2026, by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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