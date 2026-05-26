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    56th Contracting Squadron change of command

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    56th Contracting Squadron change of command

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Darryl Hebert, 56th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Alexander Siangpipop, incoming 56th Contracting Squadron commander, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority as Siangpipop assumed command of the 56th CONS, supporting the 56th Fighter Wing’s rapid modernization and advanced F-35A Lightning II training standards, projecting unmatched U.S. power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9713325
    VIRIN: 260527-F-YO405-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 56th Contracting Squadron change of command, by SSgt Magen Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    funding
    acquisition
    budget
    Department of War
    USNORTHCOM (US Northern Command)
    Department of Defense

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