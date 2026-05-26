56th Contracting Squadron change of command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Darryl Hebert, 56th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Alexander Siangpipop, incoming 56th Contracting Squadron commander, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority as Siangpipop assumed command of the 56th CONS, supporting the 56th Fighter Wing’s rapid modernization and advanced F-35A Lightning II training standards, projecting unmatched U.S. power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)