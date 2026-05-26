U.S. Air Force Col. Darryl Hebert, 56th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Alexander Siangpipop, incoming 56th Contracting Squadron commander, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority as Siangpipop assumed command of the 56th CONS, supporting the 56th Fighter Wing’s rapid modernization and advanced F-35A Lightning II training standards, projecting unmatched U.S. power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9713325
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-YO405-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 56th Contracting Squadron change of command, by SSgt Magen Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.