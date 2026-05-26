(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader embraces newly promoted master sergeant during celebration at West Fort Hood

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leader embraces newly promoted master sergeant during celebration at West Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Lt. Col. Paul Moreno, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, enthusiastically hugs newly promoted Master Sgt. Walter Hathaway following his promotion ceremony at the West Fort Hood Chapel Annex, West Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 14, 2025. The unit gathered to celebrate Hathaway’s well‑deserved advancement to master sergeant. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9713317
    VIRIN: 251214-A-VS000-4902
    Resolution: 3108x2505
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader embraces newly promoted master sergeant during celebration at West Fort Hood, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery