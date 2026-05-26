Leader embraces newly promoted master sergeant during celebration at West Fort Hood

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Lt. Col. Paul Moreno, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, enthusiastically hugs newly promoted Master Sgt. Walter Hathaway following his promotion ceremony at the West Fort Hood Chapel Annex, West Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 14, 2025. The unit gathered to celebrate Hathaway’s well‑deserved advancement to master sergeant. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)