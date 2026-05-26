(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fellow officer congratulates outgoing officer during farewell ceremony at West Fort Hood

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fellow officer congratulates outgoing officer during farewell ceremony at West Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Maj. Caleb Hopka, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, reaches the front of the line to offer a congratulatory handshake to Lt. Col. Amber Axline during a farewell and award ceremony at West Fort Hood, Texas, April 12, 2026. Axline is departing the unit to assume a battalion command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9713307
    VIRIN: 260412-A-VS000-6568
    Resolution: 3238x2655
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fellow officer congratulates outgoing officer during farewell ceremony at West Fort Hood, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery