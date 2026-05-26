Fellow officer congratulates outgoing officer during farewell ceremony at West Fort Hood

Maj. Caleb Hopka, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, reaches the front of the line to offer a congratulatory handshake to Lt. Col. Amber Axline during a farewell and award ceremony at West Fort Hood, Texas, April 12, 2026. Axline is departing the unit to assume a battalion command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9713307
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-VS000-6568
|Resolution:
|3238x2655
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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