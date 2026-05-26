Fellow officer congratulates outgoing officer during farewell ceremony at West Fort Hood

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Maj. Caleb Hopka, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, reaches the front of the line to offer a congratulatory handshake to Lt. Col. Amber Axline during a farewell and award ceremony at West Fort Hood, Texas, April 12, 2026. Axline is departing the unit to assume a battalion command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)