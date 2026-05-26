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    53rd TSS Change of Command

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    53rd TSS Change of Command

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Forbes, middle, receives the 53rd Test Support Squadron guidon from Col. Scott Crowell, 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2026. Prior to taking command, Forbes was director of operations at the 53rd TSS, where he oversaw engineering and admin support for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group and assisted in leading a squadron of over 60 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9713077
    VIRIN: 260528-F-VN231-1072
    Resolution: 4557x3229
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 53rd TSS Change of Command, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Tyndall
    53rd Test Squadron
    Change of Command Ceremony
    CoC

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