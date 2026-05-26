53rd TSS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Forbes, middle, receives the 53rd Test Support Squadron guidon from Col. Scott Crowell, 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2026. Prior to taking command, Forbes was director of operations at the 53rd TSS, where he oversaw engineering and admin support for the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group and assisted in leading a squadron of over 60 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)