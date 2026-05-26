U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman inspects ammunition in a Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system in the Middle East. C-RAM uses detection assets to track and destroy incoming threats with a 20mm Gatling gun. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9711887
|VIRIN:
|260528-D-A0839-8524
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|151.59 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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