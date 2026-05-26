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    NSA Naples Install Bat Boxes to Enforce Mosquito Control

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    NSA Naples Install Bat Boxes to Enforce Mosquito Control

    ITALY

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 28, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy public works department install bat boxes across NSA Naples Support Site, Apr. 28, 2026. Bat boxes provide a natural and chemical free method of mosquito control, while enhancing the outdoor areas. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 06:09
    Photo ID: 9711769
    VIRIN: 260428-N-RH019-1005
    Resolution: 3177x2118
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Naples Install Bat Boxes to Enforce Mosquito Control, by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #Qualityoflife
    #teamnaples

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