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    web.bio.McArthurR.jpg

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    web.bio.McArthurR.jpg

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD CIO

    Ryan McArthur, Special Advisor OCID, Special Assistant, poses for an official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9709756
    VIRIN: 260413-D-D0510-9016
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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