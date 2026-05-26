web.bio.McArthurR.jpg

Ryan McArthur, Special Advisor OCID, Special Assistant, poses for an official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon).
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9709756
|VIRIN:
|260413-D-D0510-9016
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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