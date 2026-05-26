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    31 FSS wins Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Evaluation Award for Best Large Installation Force Support Squadron

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    31 FSS wins Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Evaluation Award for Best Large Installation Force Support Squadron

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Force Support Squadron poses for a group photo as the winner of the Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Evaluation Award for Best Large Installation Force Support Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2026. The award recognizes force support squadrons that demonstrate sustained excellence in mission support by delivering high-quality programs that enhance readiness and improve the quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 08:26
    Photo ID: 9709229
    VIRIN: 260526-F-LD437-1780
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FSS wins Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Evaluation Award for Best Large Installation Force Support Squadron, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    FSS
    LeMay Award

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