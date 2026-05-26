31 FSS wins Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Evaluation Award for Best Large Installation Force Support Squadron

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The 31st Force Support Squadron poses for a group photo as the winner of the Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Evaluation Award for Best Large Installation Force Support Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2026. The award recognizes force support squadrons that demonstrate sustained excellence in mission support by delivering high-quality programs that enhance readiness and improve the quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)