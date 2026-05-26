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    Anchorage Remembers Memorial Day ceremony

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    Anchorage Remembers Memorial Day ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, 11th Airborne Division commander, speaks with an attendee following the conclusion of the Anchorage Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony at the Delaney Park Strip Veterans Memorial in Anchorage, Alaska, May 25, 2026. The outdoor observance drew hundreds of local residents, veterans and military families to the downtown park strip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 19:52
    Photo ID: 9708422
    VIRIN: 260525-F-XB484-1406
    Resolution: 5501x3667
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Anchorage Remembers Memorial Day ceremony, by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    JBER
    Arctic Warriors
    11th Air Force
    11th Airborne
    Alaska

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