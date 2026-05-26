U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, 11th Airborne Division commander, speaks with an attendee following the conclusion of the Anchorage Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony at the Delaney Park Strip Veterans Memorial in Anchorage, Alaska, May 25, 2026. The outdoor observance drew hundreds of local residents, veterans and military families to the downtown park strip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9708422
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-XB484-1406
|Resolution:
|5501x3667
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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