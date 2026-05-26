Honoring the fallen

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For more than 80 years, Yuma, Arizona has paid a small part of the debt of gratitude owed to American Soldiers with a solemn ceremony to remember the fallen at the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge. As usual, on Memorial Day 2026 a color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force was front and center as YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus looked on.