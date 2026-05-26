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    Honoring the fallen

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    Honoring the fallen

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    For more than 80 years, Yuma, Arizona has paid a small part of the debt of gratitude owed to American Soldiers with a solemn ceremony to remember the fallen at the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge. As usual, on Memorial Day 2026 a color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force was front and center as YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus looked on.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9707740
    VIRIN: 260525-A-GD561-5033
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the fallen, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yuma Proving Ground, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

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