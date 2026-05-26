For more than 80 years, Yuma, Arizona has paid a small part of the debt of gratitude owed to American Soldiers with a solemn ceremony to remember the fallen at the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge. As usual, on Memorial Day 2026 a color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force was front and center as YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus looked on.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9707740
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-GD561-5033
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the fallen, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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