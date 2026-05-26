AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emanuel Ruiz-Rivera, left, speaks to Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, as he marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. Newman visited the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and gain insight on local maintenance and refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)