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    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

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    AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emanuel Ruiz-Rivera, left, speaks to Chief Master Sgt. Jamie L. Newman, Air Mobility Command command chief, as he marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 5, 2026. Newman visited the 6th Air Refueling Wing to connect with Airmen and gain insight on local maintenance and refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9707722
    VIRIN: 260505-F-MU520-1233
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMC leaders strengthen the mobility mission at MacDill, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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