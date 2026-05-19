Faces of the Mission: YNSC Esteban Gonzalez

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The impact of a Training Manager can be measured in generations of Sailors.

For Yeoman (Submarine) Chief Esteban Gonzalez, Fleet Training Manager for the Yeoman/Yeoman Submarine (YN/YNS) rating at the Center for Service Support, that impact is what makes the job so rewarding.

Since joining CSS in May 2025, YNSC Gonzalez has played a key role in ensuring the YN/YNS Module 0 course remains current, relevant, and ready to prepare the next generation of Sailors. Working closely with Information System Specialists, instructors, and training teams across the CSS domain, he helps maintain and improve the five-week course taught to new Sailors in Meridian, Miss.

While many may think a Yeoman Chief's day revolves around correspondence and administrative work, YNSC Gonzalez says his role as a Training Manager is much different.

"My day-to-day job has nothing to do with being a Yeoman, but it has everything to do with being a Yeoman."

For him, one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on future Sailors and the rating community. Whether participating in symposiums, updating standards, supporting advancement exam reviews, or collaborating on curriculum development, he helps ensure training reflects the needs of today's Fleet.

He also emphasizes the importance of teamwork in the training development process.

He mentions that course updates “take a village.” The more input and collaboration that Training Managers receive from the Fleet and other stakeholders, the better the courses will be.

When asked what he enjoys most about working at CSS, YNSC Gonzalez points to the connections he's built throughout the Navy.

"There is one thing that I have enjoyed about doing my job, which is being able to interact with other YNs in both the submarine and surface communities."

Thank you, Chief Gonzalez, for your dedication to developing the Fleet's future Yeomen and for the impact you make across the CSS domain every day.