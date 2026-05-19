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    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’

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    Chaplain Corps honors the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    During the 'Flags In' tribute on Chaplains Hill, May 21, 20246 in Section 2 of Arlington National Cemetery, the first flag is placed at the headstone of Chaplain (Maj.) Charles Joseph Watters, who served in Vietnam and posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his selfless actions on Nov. 19, 1967. (Photo Credit: Jose Sorto-Guevara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 23:01
    Photo ID: 9705833
    VIRIN: 260521-A-CQ141-5066
    Resolution: 4200x2803
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Corps honors the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’, by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Flags In
    Chaplains Hill
    Flags In 2026
    charles watters

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