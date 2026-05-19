Chaplain Corps honors the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery during ‘Flags In’

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During the 'Flags In' tribute on Chaplains Hill, May 21, 20246 in Section 2 of Arlington National Cemetery, the first flag is placed at the headstone of Chaplain (Maj.) Charles Joseph Watters, who served in Vietnam and posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his selfless actions on Nov. 19, 1967. (Photo Credit: Jose Sorto-Guevara)