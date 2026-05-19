Coast Guard searching for overdue boater off Oahu

A partially submerged boat floats in the waters off the southwest coast of Oahu May 24, 2026. A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to a report of a partially submerged vessel approximately 18 miles off the Waianae coast of Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 03:04
|Photo ID:
|9704784
|VIRIN:
|260524-G-G0214-2001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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