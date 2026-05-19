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    Coast Guard searching for overdue boater off Oahu

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    Coast Guard searching for overdue boater off Oahu

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A partially submerged boat floats in the waters off the southwest coast of Oahu May 24, 2026. A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to a report of a partially submerged vessel approximately 18 miles off the Waianae coast of Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 03:04
    Photo ID: 9704784
    VIRIN: 260524-G-G0214-2001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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