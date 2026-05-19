Coast Guard searching for overdue boater off Oahu

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A partially submerged boat floats in the waters off the southwest coast of Oahu May 24, 2026. A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to a report of a partially submerged vessel approximately 18 miles off the Waianae coast of Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point)