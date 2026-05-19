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    JTF-DC Saluting the Flag Wearing the F250 Brassard

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    JTF-DC Saluting the Flag Wearing the F250 Brassard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Shretha Broderick with the Georgia National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, salutes the American flag while wearing the Freedom 250 Brassard at the DC Armory in Washington, May 21, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9703804
    VIRIN: 260521-A-OD941-1127
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC Saluting the Flag Wearing the F250 Brassard, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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