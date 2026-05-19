JTF-DC Saluting the Flag Wearing the F250 Brassard

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U.S. Army Spc. Shretha Broderick with the Georgia National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, salutes the American flag while wearing the Freedom 250 Brassard at the DC Armory in Washington, May 21, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)