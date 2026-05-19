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    Duty in Japan: Narai-juku

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    Duty in Japan: Narai-juku

    JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    SHIOJIRI, Japan (May 16, 2026) - A car drives down the Nakasendō Trail in Narai-juku. Narai-juku is one of the original 69 Post Stations of the Nakasendō Trail, an Edo era route that connects Tokyo to Kyoto via the mountains. Hiking the Nakasendō Trail is one of the activities available to Sailors while on their Duty in Japan. Naval Air Facility Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9702442
    VIRIN: 260515-D-BB059-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Duty in Japan: Narai-juku, by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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