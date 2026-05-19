NAVFAC Hawaii Employee Spotlight: Samson Luavasa

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Employee spotlight infographic featuring Samson Luavasa in support of the National Public Works Week campaign from May 17-23, 2026. Each day during the campaign, one employee is highlighted on Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii's social media sites. This year's theme is "Rooted in Service, Powered by Community." (By Anna Marie G. Gonzales)