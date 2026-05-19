Employee spotlight infographic featuring Samson Luavasa in support of the National Public Works Week campaign from May 17-23, 2026. Each day during the campaign, one employee is highlighted on Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii's social media sites. This year's theme is "Rooted in Service, Powered by Community." (By Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:58
|Photo ID:
|9702028
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-XM133-1001
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Employee Spotlight: Samson Luavasa, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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