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    NAVFAC Hawaii Employee Spotlight: Samson Luavasa

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    NAVFAC Hawaii Employee Spotlight: Samson Luavasa

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Employee spotlight infographic featuring Samson Luavasa in support of the National Public Works Week campaign from May 17-23, 2026. Each day during the campaign, one employee is highlighted on Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii's social media sites. This year's theme is "Rooted in Service, Powered by Community." (By Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9702028
    VIRIN: 260521-N-XM133-1001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Employee Spotlight: Samson Luavasa, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC
    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    National Public Works Week
    U.S. Navy
    Samson Luavasa

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