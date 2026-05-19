Mobilization assistant to AFMC commander visits Hanscom AFB

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Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, mobilization assistant to the commander, Air Force Materiel Command, meets with members of the Contracting Directorate during a mission overview briefing at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 18. As part of his visit, Slominski received mission overview briefings, recognized Team Hanscom personnel for exceptional performance, and met with local community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)