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    Mobilization assistant to AFMC commander visits Hanscom AFB

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    Mobilization assistant to AFMC commander visits Hanscom AFB

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group

    Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, mobilization assistant to the commander, Air Force Materiel Command, meets with members of the Contracting Directorate during a mission overview briefing at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 18. As part of his visit, Slominski received mission overview briefings, recognized Team Hanscom personnel for exceptional performance, and met with local community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:11
    Photo ID: 9700269
    VIRIN: 260508-F-TG847-1114
    Resolution: 5619x3739
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mobilization assistant to AFMC commander visits Hanscom AFB, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanscom AIr Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski

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