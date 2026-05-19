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    Multi-Domain Command - Europe Pushes the Boundaries of Next-Gen Warfare at Arcane Thunder

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    Multi-Domain Command - Europe Pushes the Boundaries of Next-Gen Warfare at Arcane Thunder

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe's Extended Range Sensing and Effects Battalion prepare to launch a Disruptor UAV from and airfield at Fort Irwin, California, during Arcane Thunder 26, April 21, 2026. Arcane Thunder 26 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, Multi-Domain Command – Europe led exercise conducted with NATO Allies and partners across the United States and Europe. The exercise trains multi-domain capabilities by integrating cyber, space, electronic warfare, and conventional forces to strengthen interoperability and enhance NATO’s ability to deter aggression and defend the Euro-Atlantic region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9700168
    VIRIN: 240101-A-PC120-7764
    Resolution: 5614x3742
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    Arcane Thunder
    UAS
    MDC-E
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe
    disruptor

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