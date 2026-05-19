Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe's Extended Range Sensing and Effects Battalion prepare to launch a Disruptor UAV from and airfield at Fort Irwin, California, during Arcane Thunder 26, April 21, 2026. Arcane Thunder 26 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, Multi-Domain Command – Europe led exercise conducted with NATO Allies and partners across the United States and Europe. The exercise trains multi-domain capabilities by integrating cyber, space, electronic warfare, and conventional forces to strengthen interoperability and enhance NATO’s ability to deter aggression and defend the Euro-Atlantic region.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 06:28
|Photo ID:
|9700168
|VIRIN:
|240101-A-PC120-7764
|Resolution:
|5614x3742
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Domain Command - Europe Pushes the Boundaries of Next-Gen Warfare at Arcane Thunder, by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-Domain Command - Europe Pushes the Boundaries of Next-Gen Warfare at Arcane Thunder
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